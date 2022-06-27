Rivers’ Problem is Bad Leadership, Says AP Guber Candidate

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The River State Governorship Candidate of the Accord Party (AP) for the 2023 General Election, Mr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has maintained that leadership is the major problems of the state and insisted that the state deserved a leader that would bring back its lost glory.

Lulu-Briggs also urged youths in the state to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), ahead of the election, because it is the only instrument for them to demand a fair chance in life race.

He stated this at the during the inauguration of 23 local government youth coordinators of the party’s “We Agenda,” an initiative put up by the Accord Party to inspect the process of PVC’s registration and collection, and to canvass for membership in the state.

He said: “You have to go and get your PVC, which is the power that you have. That tiny piece of paper that looks like nothing is that which you will use to enthrone the government that you want. And you need that because all of us require a fair chance in this race of life.

“We all cannot be born rich, handsome, and lucky. It is not possible. That is why you need a government that will create a level playing field for everybody and provides opportunities for every one of us. And you can bring about that government.”

The business mogul, however, urged the youths to be politically conscious and to avoid making the same mistake and expecting a different result.

“Nobody is asking you to take to the streets or be destructive to society. All that we are saying is for you to understand the power you have inside of you to make your dreams become your reality.

“So you must understand that sometimes to realise life’s opportunity, all it will take is to make the decision to do things differently this time around. You have to ensure that you get registered and have your PVC,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Youth Leader of Accord Party, Mr. Tornwe Nelson, noted that the youths are major victims of past elections.

Tornwe, therefore, tasked them to seize the 2023 election to do the right thing by getting their PVCs and voting with their conscience and not give in to vote-buying.