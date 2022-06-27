Oyo Wins NNPC South-West Science Quiz Competition





Fidelis David in Akure

Charles Taleatu, a 14 year-old student of Oritameta Baptist Model School in Ibadan, Oyo State, has won the South-West zonal finals of the 2022 Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), National Science Quiz Competition.

The quiz, which was held at the weekend at St Peter’s Unity Secondary School, in Akure, Ondo State, was based on five subjects-Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English language.

Taleatu scored 60 points to emerge the winner, followed by Abubakar Zukarain of Apt Scholars Universal College, Ota, Ogun State, with 59 points while Mulero Raphel (Lagos) scored 55 points.

Also, Adetunji Israel (Osun State) scored 50 points; Ilori Oluwatomisin (Ondo State) scored 45 points while Ajayi Victor (Ekiti) scored 35 points.

Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Garba Muhammad, said the representatives of Oyo, Ogun and Lagos States who came first, second and third in the zonal competition would represent the South West zone in the national finals that will hold at the NNPC Towers, Abuja.

Muhammadu said the essence of the competition was to encourage science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education (STEM education) in Nigeria.

The GMD, represented by the Supervisor, Administration, Budget, Planning and Monitoring of NNPC, Mrs. Timpa Kole-James, said over the years, NNPC has made intervention in the education and capacity development areas a fulcrum of its approach to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He said: “With the signing into law on August 16, 2021, of the Petroleum Industry Act by President Muhammadu Buhari, additional impetus has been given to the NNPC to increase its impact in the lives of all Nigerians. More specifically, as the new NNPC Limited, a company operating under the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), is readying itself to stand among its global peers as an International National Energy Company, it has become more important than ever to groom a pool of highly trained youths who would be available to take up key positions in the company and in the Nigerian energy sector in the future.

“It is for this reason that NNPC’s commitment to encouraging science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education (STEM education), which is the focus of NNPC National Science Quiz Competition, has become stronger than ever.”

He called on teachers, coordinators, officials of the state’s Ministries of Education and parents to join the NNPC in its approach to nurturing the mind and building the skill of the youths.

The NNPC boss explained that the first stage of the competition was held across the 774 local government areas of the country, after which they moved to the state level and from there to the zonal level.

Earlier, the Ondo State Commissioner for Education, Mr. Olufemi Agagu, appreciated NNPC for the gesture, saying the competition was not only an academic exercise but also a means of teaching values.

The commissioner, represented by the state Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Lola Amuda, said: “This competition is not only an academic exercise but also a means of teaching value such as tolerance, humility, hard work, team spirit and sharp analytical mind. Therefore, the quiz Master’s decision is supreme and must be accepted by all in good faith, reposing confidence in his sense of judgement.

“Whether you are able to proceed to the national level or not, at the end of this intellectual selection process, do not be discouraged. Knowing that to attain this level and represent your states on this bold platform of South-western states, you are already a winner.”

He added that: “It is worth mentioning that Ondo State Government under the able leadership of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has been allocating reasonable proportion of its revenue for the procurement of science equipment, mathematics training kits and other allied materials towards enhancing quality teaching, learning and application of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in the state. No wonder Ondo State has maintained enviable and leading position in STEM competitions within and outside the country.”