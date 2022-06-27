Osun 2022: I‘ll be Victorious, Says Oyetola

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has declared that he would emerge victorious in the July 16 governorship election, adding that defeat is never an option for him in the contest.

Oyetola said various efforts his administration had put into developing the state would make the victory at the poll a landslide one.

The governor stated this while addressing members of Nigerian Incorporated Electronic Practitioners, Osun State chapter, during an engagement meeting organised by the Civic Engagement Office yesterday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Oyetola, who was represented at the meeting by his Special Adviser on Civic

Engagement, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said campaign of calumny by the opposition parties against his administration would not stop his victory.

Oyetola said the landslide victory recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its candidate in the Ekiti State governorship election would be replicated in July 16 elections in the state.

According to him, “For me, defeat is not an option in the coming election. The victory that will be recorded in the election through the popular votes of the electorate for me and APC will surpass that of Ekiti State.

“We are prepared for the election and it will not be out of place to extend hands of fellowship to everyone to join us in moving the state forward.

“I want to emphasise that failure is not an option, but victory is certain by the grace of God.”

Oyetola also assured the electorate that he would not let them down during his second term in office, adding that his mission in politics was service to humanity.

He said the laudable achievements his administration had achieved in all sectors in the state would be consolidated on when reelected.

The governor said his tireless efforts to improve workers’ welfare, the economy, education, agriculture, youth empowerment, among others would be sustained.

The governor, however, urged the electorate to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to support him in the coming election.

He said last Friday was declared as public holiday in the state to encourage registered voters to get the PVCs to enable them to vote for him.

“I still want to implore those who are yet to get their PVCs to go get them because without it, you will not be able to vote for me.

“I know you appreciate what will are doing in the state, and for you to return the favour, get your PVC and vote for me and APC,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the association, Mr. Olusegun Ayoyebi, commended the governor over his various developmental projects across the state.

Atoyebi also appreciated the governor on his unique approach to good governance through continuous public engagement, “which is a powerful tool in reaching out to all social strata in the state.”