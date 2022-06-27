Gov. Diri Commends Aisha Falode for Giant Strides in Women Football Devt

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, yesterday declared open the 2022/2023 Anual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), held at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Governor also commended the NWFL Board, led by Aisha Falode for their giant strides towards the development of Women’s Football in the country and beyond.

“Today, the story has changed in women’s football in Nigeria, with the great works of the NWFL Chairperson, Aisha Falode and her team.

“In Bayelsa State today, women’s football has given us great glories and we are proud of that. Women’s Football has come of age and Nigerian players are doing great as professionals. The future of women’s football in Nigeria is green,” he concluded.

The Sports-loving Governor also urged corporate bodies and government at all levels to identify with the Women’s Football League in Nigeria, (NWFL) inorder the boost the league in a positive manner.

The 2022/2023 NWFL Premiership will commence on the 14th Day Of September 2022.

Fourteen teams were divided into two groups in the draw made on Saturday.

Group A is made up of Defending Champions, Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels, Heartland Queens, Naija Ratels, Royal Queens, Delta Queens and Osun Babes.

2017 Champions Nasarawa Amazons, Edo Queens, Ibom Angels, Adamawa Queens, Confluence Queens, Abia Angels and FC Robo Queens made up Group B.

A Super Six tournament will be used to determine the eventual Champion of the topflight league next year.