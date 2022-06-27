Empowering Host Communities with Productive Skills

Bassey Inyang writes that Lafarge Africa has taken its CSR further in Cross River State by empowering members of its host communities with life enhancing skills

16 years old Favour Baron Odok, threads in an uncommon terrain for older women, let alone girls of her age. Odok a secondary school graduate plies her trade as an intern in a workshop located along Wharf Road, the major artery leading to the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and the Calabar Free Trade Zone.

There, Miss Odok from Kasuk Community in Calabar Municipal Local Government Area of the state is undergoing serious training in mechanical engineering where she is being taught how to fabricate automobile parts as well as fix haulage trucks that need repairs.

She told THISDAY that she specialises in fabrication of carburetors and injectors of haulage trucks. “Very soon I will go across the road to fix one of the trucks,” she said.

Miss Odok’s kind is rare to come by in her locality perhaps due to the embrace of primordial and stereotyped conclusions that such endeavour she is engaged in are exclusive preserve for men.

It was a delight watching her handle the spanner and turning knots and bolts with her male colleagues in the workshop.

But for the Skills Empowerment Programme of Lafarge Africa PLC, one of the leading manufacturers of cement in Nigeria, Miss Odok’s ambition to venture into Mechanical Engineering may have remained a mirage.

“When Lafarge asked me what I wanted to learn, I told them mechanical engineering. I have always wanted to work with tools and repair engines. I am happy they have made me to learn what I really wanted. After this training I will further my education and study mechanical engineering in the university,” an obviously excited Odok said.

Mr. Teddy Bisong, a representative of the Girls Power Initiative, GPI, handlers of the Skills Empowerment Programme, and aspect of the Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, said they are delighted that Miss Odok is learning fast, and is able to affect some repair in haulage trucks whenever her attention is needed.

Bisong said the young lady is just one of the numerous young beneficiaries of the Lafarge Africa Skills Empowerment Programmes.

“I am representing the GPI. We are handling the skills empowerment aspect of Lafarge Africa’s Corporate Social Responsibility for host communities. We ( Lafarge ) empower beneficiaries of any choice skills. Evidently we have been empowering them on Mechanical Engineering, Fashion Design, Wielding and Fabrication, Aluminum Doors and Windows processing, making of Confectionaries and others.

“We have trained more than 100 persons. We train and empower them with starter packs,” Bisong told THISDAY.

Kashang Martin Obiri, from Ekong Anaku community who is currently studying Computer Science at the University of Cross River State, UNICROSS, is one of such beneficiaries referred to by Bisong. Obiri confirmed to THISDAY that he obtained training in Welding and Fabrication and got starter packs at the end of his training.

“My training lasted for one year and six months. I can apply the knowledge I gathered during the training anywhere in the world. I am very grateful to Lafarge for giving sponsoring me for the training. I have been using the skill I learnt to support myself in school,” Obiri said.

A young mother of two, Mrs. Ruth David Peter of Ekong Anaku community is another beneficiary of the Lafarge Africa CSR in the aspects of Skills Empowerment. After completing her training, she was able to establish a fashion shop where she sews, and trains others how to make cloths.

Responding to questions from THISDAY, Mrs. Peter said, “Lafarge sent me for training in fashion design for one year and after that they gave me starter packs including a sewing machine. I saved the stipend they were giving me during the one year’s training from October 2020 to October 2021 to rent this shop.

” Since I started sewing, I have bought two additional machines from the money I made from sewing. When we were undergoing the training, we were advised to ensure we train others when we graduate. These two girls here are undergoing training under me for free. As the company trained me for free, I am also training them for free.”

It is a similar positive story from Mfamosing community in Akamkpa Local Government Area where 21 years old Miss Gift Cletus Ekun said she is a beneficiary of Lafarge Africa’s Skills Empowerment Programme. “I went through Electrical Engineering training. I am through with it, and I have been given admission to study the same Electrical Engineering at the University of Cross River State, UNICROSS. I thank Lafarge because what they taught helped me to prepare me for university education. May God bless Lafarge,” Miss Ekun.

Deborah Bassey Edet, a lady from Abiati also in Akamkpa LGA who is being trained in fashion design, was in rapturous mode when THISDAY spoke to her. She said she commenced training in November 2021 and hoped to conclude her training in December this year.

Stressing that she has made steady progress in training, Miss Edet said: “I am taking the training seriously. I gain more knowledge everyday that I come here. I hope to establish my own shop when I am through with the training. Before now, I couldn’t do anything for myself but now I am able to sew. I thank Lafarge for training me free, and giving me transport fare every month. God bless them.”

Miss Ita, Asari Archibong , another beneficiary of the Lafarge Africa Skills Empowerment programme , from Obutong community in Calabar Municipal Local Government is undertaking training Hair Dressing. Miss Ita who is a secondary school certificate hold said she was very grateful to Lafarge for sponsoring her. “I am happy with what Lafarge has done for me. My parents are happy to see me leave the house to do something that will help my life,” said the young lady.

In few words, Winifred Etang Ambor from Ekong Anaku who is learning the skills of becoming a fashion designer said, “I can now make my cloths and those of my family. I thank Lafarge, and I promise I will never disappoint them.”

The Community Relations Committee Chairman for Mboby community in Akampka LGA and the 17 communities that make up the Lafarge Host Communities, Ntufam Alphonsus Bassey who added his voice to commend Lafarge for the support they have been rendering to the communities said in terms of Human capacity development, the cement manufacturing company stands head and shoulders above many companies operating in the host communities.

“In human capacity development, year in- year out, they train our women on economic empowerment. They train women mostly on poultry farming, and at the end they are given at least fifty birds and starter packs. Outside that they also train the community people on welding and fabrication, and at graduation they give them starter packs to start their lives,” Ntufam Bassey said.

He also mentioned block molding, scaffolding, and carpentry as other forms of skills empowerment trainings that members of the host communities have been benefiting from Lafarge Africa PLC.

Bisong believes that the people of the host communities have a lot to still benefit Lafarge, especially if the company is given the opportunity to continue to operate with their host communities as partners in progress.

“For me, I am very grateful to Lafarge. You can hear me saying that Lafarge has singlehandedly achieved more than oil companies in the South-south that have been here since 1957. So, I think if Lafarge is given a more conducive environment, they will do more for our communities,” Bisong said.

