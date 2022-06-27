Buhari May Swear in Justice Ariwoola as Acting CJN Today

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected on Monday (today) to swear in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) following the resignation of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad on health grounds.

Reliable sources told THISDAY that Justice Ariwoola, who is the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, may be sworn in by 2pm at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

He will act as CJN pending the time his name will be sent to the Senate by President Buhari for confirmation as the substantive CJN.

Born on 22 August 1954, Justice Ariwoola from Oyo State was a Justice of the Court of Appeal before being elevated to the Supreme Court bench in 2011.

