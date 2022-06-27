  • Monday, 27th June, 2022

Buhari May Swear in Justice Ariwoola as Acting CJN Today

Breaking | 6 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected on Monday (today) to swear in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) following the resignation of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad on health grounds.

Reliable sources told THISDAY that Justice Ariwoola, who is the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, may be sworn in by 2pm at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

He will act as CJN pending the time his name will be sent to the Senate by President Buhari for confirmation as the  substantive CJN.

Born on 22 August 1954, Justice Ariwoola from Oyo State was a Justice of the Court of Appeal before being elevated to the Supreme Court bench in 2011.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.