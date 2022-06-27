Buhari Appoints Fasanya as New SMEDAN Director General

James Emejo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Olawale Fasanya as the new Director General/Chief Executive, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

The appointment which took effect from June 6, 2022 was conveyed in a letter dated June 23, 2022 and signed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo.

Fasanya, a seasoned technocrat and a certified Business Development Advisor, comes with a proven track record of landmark accomplishments in his over 35 years of service within the MSME ecosystem in Nigeria.

His vast experience is expected to further bear on his new national assignment.

Born on June 3, 1962 in Ogbomosho, Osun State, South West Nigeria, he holds a Bachelor of Arts (English and Literary Studies) from the prestigious University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University Ife in 1985, and an Advanced Certificate in Public Relations, Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ) Ogba Lagos 1990, including a Masters in Public Administration, Lagos State University Lagos 1994 among other certifications.