A’Ibom Monarch Raises the Alarm over  Terrorism in His Community





Okon Bassey in Uyo

An Akwa Ibom Monarch, Obong Eteidung Ime Ukut Udoaka, has raised the alarm over a new wave of terrorism in his community.

Udoaka, who is the village head of Asanting community in Ibiono Ibom Local Government of the state, said that the crime has resulted in the wanton destruction of infrastructure and threat to life in the locality.

The Obong, who spoke to journalists at his palace yesterday, listed community infrasturcture that has been vandalised to include water project donated by Winners Chapel Church; palm oil mill built through self-help effort by the people and stealing of cows belonging to herdsmen in the area.

Udoaka alleged that trouble started in the village when one Ukeme Albert returned to the village and claimed to be the youth leader of Asanting village youth.

He alleged that Albert, who is now on the run, also accused him of selling a land in dispute to a church as well as the village electricity transformer to Igbo traders.

The Obong alleged that the self-acclaimed youth leader used the false allegations to wreck hostilities and wanton destruction of facilities before he absconded from the community.

He claimed that the acts of terrorism exhibited by Ukeme Albert also included forcing a dredging company working in the village to pay N250,000 monthly to him which he used to procure arms and ammunition until the village council intervened through security agencies.

He alleged: “The youth leader, Ukeme Albert went with his gang to the village stream and intimidated workers of dredging company here and forced them to pay him N250,000 and the village council intervened to stop it after he had collected the cash for many months

“The youth leader also went to where Winners Chapel Church is building Faith Academy School and intimidated workers for contracts and other incentives.

“He vandalised the water project that was provided by Winners Chapel Church for the community and also destroyed the palm oil mill built by the community and escaped.”

He explained that “government gave us the transformer but the capacity was lower than what was expected so it was taken out for replacement as Winners Chapel’s school bargained for a bigger one which has been installed for use.

“But the youth leader accused me falsely that I sold out the community transformer and damaged my image.”

He urged security agencies to fish out youth leader and made him to face charges of cultism and terrorism that were reported against him.