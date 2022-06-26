SIFAX Boss, Taiwo Afolabi’s Astounding Taste

It’s always a blessing when you are surrounded by family and friends during the celebration of a special day in your life.

Billionaire businessman and Chairman of Sifax Group, Taiwo Afolabi, has been a detribalised Nigerian, whose circle of friends cuts across the who-is-who in society, including captains of industry, monarchs, politicians, socialites and celebrities.

So, when a man with such high-net worth and high-wired connections throws an event, you can bet that it will never be in half-measures.

Last Sunday, evidence that the Ogun State-born business mogul’s good deeds have not been in vain came to the fore, as the high and mighty, including monarchs, showbiz stars, as well as relatives, friends and well-wishers literarily shut down the city of Ijebu-Ode when he celebrated a-three-in one ceremony: his birthday, house-warming and church dedication.

Though he had celebrated his 60th birthday last month in London, he needed to fete his loved ones here in Nigeria.

Apart from his birthday celebration, the man, who is also into the hospitality business, showed the world that he is a man of class, with his new wondrous mansion called Omo Elero Villa, a white architectural masterpiece located in Ijebu-Ode GRA.

The philanthropist of note also donated a multimillion Naira church building to the Anglican Communion in honour of his late father, Samson Afolabi. It is strategically situated beside the new mansion.

The event, which commenced on Friday, June 17, and climaxed on Sunday, June 19, with an all-white party was graced by dignitaries and top personalities across the nation. On Saturday, June 18, the birthday celebration continued with an early morning workout session in a joyous atmosphere with family, friends and well-wishers.

The unforgettable birthday celebration came to an end on Sunday, June 19, with Church dedication, mansion dedication and special church thanksgiving, and a great reception for guests.

Dignitaries at the event include Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; a former Ogun Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja 11; Sir Kessington Adebutu and Chief Toyin Kolade.

Others are King Saheed Elegushi, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, Mayor Akinpelu, Femi Davies, Bukola Olapade and Rasak Mohammed, among others.

Afolabi is said to be a builder of dreams, a promoter of good cause, and a compassionate leader, always driven by what benefits humanity.