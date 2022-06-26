Glo Celebrates Athletic Stars on African Voices

African Voices Changemakers this week celebrates the sterling achievements of two athletes who provide pathways for young Africans to make their marks in American football and tennis, Glo Nigeria has revealed.

According to the telecom giant, the duo of Nigerian Osi Umenyiora, former National Football League , NFL player and Joseph Oyebog, founder of a Tennis academy named after himself, will be on the 30-minute magazine programme sponsored by telecommunications services provider, Globacom.

In a statement by its Corporate Communication Office yesterday, Glo said while 40-year-old Umeyionra “is promoting American football across Africa and providing African athletes with a pathway to join the league, Oyebog, a former tennis champion returns to his hometown to train underprivileged youth and mentors them to acquire skills both on and off the court.

“Former American football defensive end, Umeyionra played college football for Troy University prior to which he was drafted by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and holds the Giants franchise record for most sacks in one game and one of five British-born players to have won a Super Bowl.

“Oyebog, a Cameroon National Champion in competitive tennis makes the benefits of tennis available to underprivileged children in his country. His Oyebog Tennis Academy, founded 23 years ago, has coached over 12,000 children in tennis, and relevant life skills including teamwork, determination, perseverance, kindness and generosity.”

The programme will be broadcast on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. followed by repeat broadcasts on Sunday 4.30a.m, 7.30a.m, 12.30p.m and 7.30p.m. Another repeat will be on air on Monday 4.00a.m and a two-part, 15- minute rebroadcast on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45p.m.