  • Sunday, 26th June, 2022

Glo Celebrates Athletic Stars on African Voices

Latest | 11 hours ago

African Voices Changemakers this week celebrates the sterling achievements of two athletes who provide pathways for young Africans to make their marks in  American football and tennis, Glo Nigeria has revealed.

According to the telecom giant, the duo of Nigerian Osi Umenyiora, former National Football League , NFL player  and Joseph Oyebog, founder of a Tennis academy named after himself, will be on the 30-minute magazine programme sponsored by telecommunications services provider, Globacom.

In a statement by its Corporate Communication Office yesterday, Glo said while 40-year-old  Umeyionra “is promoting American football across Africa and providing African athletes with a pathway to join the league, Oyebog, a former tennis champion returns to his hometown to train underprivileged youth and mentors them to acquire  skills both on and off the court.

“Former American football defensive end, Umeyionra played college football for Troy University prior to which he was drafted by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and holds the Giants franchise record for most sacks in one game and   one of five British-born players to have won a Super Bowl.

“Oyebog, a Cameroon National Champion in competitive tennis  makes  the benefits of tennis available  to underprivileged children in his country. His Oyebog Tennis Academy, founded 23 years ago, has coached over 12,000 children in  tennis, and relevant life skills  including teamwork, determination, perseverance, kindness and generosity.”

The programme will be broadcast on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at  9.30 a.m. followed by repeat broadcasts on Sunday 4.30a.m, 7.30a.m, 12.30p.m and  7.30p.m. Another repeat will be on air on Monday 4.00a.m and a two-part, 15- minute rebroadcast on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45p.m.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.