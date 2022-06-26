  • Sunday, 26th June, 2022

Abducted Ekiti Retiree Freed after N4.5m Ransom, Family Reveals

Latest | 12 hours ago

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The retired civil servant, Chief Israel Bamisaye, whisked away by gunmen from his farm at Orin Ekiti in the Ido/Osi Council area of Ekiti State on Wednesday was set free on Friday night.

A family source said yesterday that the retiree was not released until the relatives had coughed out N4.5million for him to regain his freedom.

Bamisaye was abducted by about seven gunmen on his farm located between Ero Dam and the Ekiti State farm settlement in Orin Ekiti.

The source said, “The pharmacist paid N4.5 million ransom. The initial demand was N10 million, but it was negotiated to that level”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed that the man was released at 10pm on Friday, however, said that the police were not aware of the payment of any ransom.

Abutu said, “He was freed at Obbo Aiyegunle in Kwara State. The efforts of our men and the local hunters as well as Amotekun operatives who were inside the bush searching for him for over 27 hours before he was located paid off.

“Our people would have to be security conscious. That is the first thing to do to get rid of criminals. They should also give the police and other security agencies good information that we can work with, we can’t do it alone”, he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.