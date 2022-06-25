  • Monday, 27th June, 2022

Yetunde Adeyemi Bags Golden Stars Award

Tosin Clegg

Ytunde Adeyemi popularly known as Yetibae is a Canada-based Nollywood actress and producer whose works have been a testament to her creativity and passion for films and its productions. 

After moving to Canada a few years ago, Adeyemi relentlessly pushed her career further without hesitation and produced movies which recently earned her the Most Promising Actress Diaspora award at the just concluded Golden Stars Awards held in Lagos.

Speaking about her award, she said, “Believe in yourself and anything is possible! Special Thanks to the awards organizers for honouring me with this and it’s something I’m proud of. I’m sure my fans are proud of me also and it comes to sure that even as I’m far from home I’m still doing well.”

Her 1st movie was Ashiri Gominor” which brought her to limelight and ever since, Adeyemi hasn’t held back on giving her best to what she knows how to do best. 

