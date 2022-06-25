Nwafor: We Must End Era of Puppet Governors in Abia State

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



Governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Abia State, Mr. Enyinnaya Chima Nwafor, has called on Abia voters to end the cycle of electing puppet governors by giving him a mandate to become the chief executive of Abia come 2023.

He made the call yesterday at Igbere in Bende Local Government Area during a familiarisation visit to the community where his deputy, Chief Chima Anyaso hails from.

The YPP governorship standard bearer said that he was not anointed by any godfather before he entered the race for Abia Government House hence he would not be controlled like a puppet.

“I asked God that I don’t want to be a governor that somebody would point at and say, ‘I made him governor’, ‘’ he said, adding that Abia has been the worse for it by electing puppets as governors.

Nwafor, who along with his deputy, received royal blessings from Igbere traditional rulers led by His Royal Highness, Eze Uwakwe Ukaegbu, stated that with YPP in control of affairs, Abia would experience a new vista of good life and development.

“Good things are going to happen. We are coming to restore the dignity of man in Abia State,” the governorship hopeful said.

He said that he picked Anyaso as his running mate because both of them share the same ideology of good governance and restoring the lost glory of God’s Own State.

Speaking with journalists later, the deputy governorship candidate, Chief Anyaso said that “we want to do things that posterity would remember us for” hence the choice of YPP as the vehicle to enter Government House.

Anyaso, who was the PDP candidate for Bende federal constituency in 2019 and a governorship aspirant in 2023, said that those of them that left the Abia ruling party did so “because of the passion we have for good governance”.

He explained that after leaving PDP “we went to a party (YPP) where we can actualise our dreams” that were stifled in the ruling party.

The YPP deputy governorship candidate dismissed the suggestion that his new party would face an uphill task of winning the governorship election since it lacks widespread structure across Abia.

“It is human beings that build structures. What we did in PDP we will also do in YPP,” he asserted.