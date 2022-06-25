Mikel Donates N2m, Wheelchairs to Para-soccer Players

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel on Wednesday extended his philanthropy to physically-challenged sports people in Lagos as he made a cash donation of N2m and five wheelchairs to two Para-soccer teams.

Mikel who only recently finished a talent hunt programme with his Back2Base project decided to extend his goodwill to the Para-soccer players who were wowed by the kind gesture of the Chelsea legend.

The arrival of Mikel and his team led by Fadekemi Ahmed, CEO and Founder, of Avianna & Harvey Entertainments at Ojo Street in the heart of the densely-populated Obalende area of Lagos was greeted with wide jubilations as the fans jostled to catch a glimpse of one of Africa’s most-accomplished football star.

“I thought it was a dream when I saw the man wearing white walking past me and it was Mikel live and direct in Obalende, this is very commendable and inspiring” one of the fans enthused as he brandished the selfie taken with the FG Youth Ambassador.

After enjoying the thrilling encounter between the Oyingbo Para-Soccer team and their Lagos Island counterparts, Mikel rewarded both teams with N1m while he also gave three wheelchairs to the winning team and two to the losing side.

“This is a token to appreciate the unique talents they have and their resilience to be the best at what they do despite being physically challenged,” Mikel said after the donation

“I thoroughly enjoyed the game between the two teams and I am happy I can reciprocate by making the players smile also with the donations made” he added.

The two teams expressed profound gratitude to Mikel for counting them worthy not just to be watched but also handsomely rewarded.

While they prayed for the former Nigeria international, they described him as a shining example that should be emulated by others.