  • Monday, 27th June, 2022

Kizz Daniel’s Colourful ‘Buga’ Visuals Out

Latest | 3 days ago

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

After weeks of anticipation, singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel last Wednesday dropped the visuals for the Tekno assisted smash-hit and world #1 shazamed tune, ‘Buga.’  The massive hit that got millions of Kizz Daniel fans around the world grooving to this infectious new anthem is further celebrated in a cascade of vivacious colours that do justice to the monster hit.

Resplendent in colours that primarily celebrate the motherland and bursting with energy from all the characters displayed in these addictive visuals, ‘Buga’ visuals — are the stuff dreamt of and more.  Where Kizz Daniel’s enigmatic presence is undeniable, Tekno brings his original sway which lends an animated personality to an already perfected artwork.

This genius-of-an-artiste, Kizz Daniel has stolen hearts with these visuals and taken not a few on an emotional tourism where everything is rosy, happy and animated. The video which was short on locations in Lagos and Abuja by TG Omori also featured award-winning comedian and skit-maker, Sabinus.

These visuals are all about clean angles and smooth lines, with its visual frames like mini universes of sound and poetry that helps find our way with this beautiful message and music. Just one word describes the ‘Buga’ visuals: Magic!  Currently the buzzing sound on all social spheres and not just that, Kizz Daniel made sure to come through with a signature dance move.

Since its release, ‘Buga’ has enjoyed massive success spending multiple weeks at the number one spot on TurnTable Top 50 and even got the Liberian President participating in the #BUGACHALLENGE. With release of the visuals, it is believed that the song will continue to enjoy its fine run on the charts and in the streets.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.