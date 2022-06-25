Danjuma Invites 30 to Falconets’ Camp for World Cup Preparations

Head Coach, Chris Danjuma has invited 30 players to the camp of Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets to kick off preparations for this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals in Costa Rica.

Nigeria has never missed a FIFA U20 Women’s Championship since the competition began as an U19 Championship in Canada 20 years ago, and will play France, Canada and Korea Republic in Group C of this year’s tournament scheduled for Costa Rica between August 10–28.

All invited players are to report at the Chida Hotel, Abuja on Sunday, June 26.

The Falconets overcame the challenges of Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Cameroon and Senegal to qualify for the World Cup, at which they have been runners-up twice (2010 and 2014) and reached the semifinals in 2012.