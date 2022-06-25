China Strengthens Ties with Nigeria, Unveils New Association

Omolabake Fasogbon

A new association, Nigeria Anhui Entrepreneurs Association has been unveiled in an effort to deepen Nigeria- China relationship.

The association was officially inaugurated by Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Chu Maoming at an elaborate ceremony in Oriental hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.

The association’s Chairman, Wu Da Yang restated that move was thought of to further promote economic and trade exchanges between China and Nigeria.

He said, “With the new group, we hope to have improved and stronger affairs with Nigeria, and also strengthen relationships among members and clients, fostering unity, understanding, social progress and mutual assistance between the two countries.

“This association will prioritise promotion of economic and trade exchanges between China and Nigeria.”

On his part, Maoming reaffirmed China’s support for growth of African economy.

He said, “Chinese community will continue to tell the Chinese stories, spread Chinese voices, and also share the joint promotion and reunion in the culture, international exchanges and cooperation in the era of epidemic, while promoting the construction of a China-Africa community with a shared future”.

The ceremony was well attended by diplomat, captains of industries and government officials, amongst others.

The highlight of the event was presentation of scholarships to 12 Nigerian students and a cash support of N500, 000 to Bethesda Home for The Blind.