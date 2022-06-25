Buhari, Tinubu, Lawan Congratulate  Gbajabiamila at 60

Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu in Abuja





Prominent Nigerians from all walks of life yesterday sent congratulatory messages to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila,on his 60th birthday.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined members and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in felicitating with the House Speaker as he marks his birthday anniversary on June 25, 2022.

The President sent warm greetings to the family, friends and associates of the political leader, whom he described as “patriotic, honest and deserves respect’’.

President Buhari, in the birthday message said: “I have observed the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila for a long time, in the sense that when I was watching debates in the House of Representatives he used to be on his feet most of the time, passionately defending the party and issues he believed in.

“He impressed me very early as a committed member of the House of Representatives and I congratulate his constituency for keeping him there. I was very pleased that he eventually became the leader of the House.

“I am so impressed and pleased with the performance of the Speaker and the Senate President, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan. At a certain stage, I called them and told them that I did not speak to them about what was happening in the National Assembly because I have so much confidence in them.

“Our party, APC, has majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. I know both of them and endorse their leadership so I should leave them alone to do their job.

“I wish Femi Gbajabiamila the best of luck and hope his constituency will maintain the confidence in him because he is a patriotic and honest person. I have a lot of respect for him.’’

The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant the Speaker, who is the second longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, long life, good health and wisdom to keep serving the country.

On his part, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate and National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said at 60, Speaker Gbajabiamila had recorded remarkable achievements and demonstrated positive leadership.

In a congratulatory statement released by his Media Office yesterday in Abuja, Asiwaju Tinubu wished him long life, good health and immense wisdom so he could continue to contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

“Today, I join family, friends, associates and colleagues of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, in rejoicing with him on attaining 60 on June 25.

“I congratulate Hon. Gbajabiamila on his huge accomplishments at 60. He has done remarkably well. He has made all of us proud.

“Speaker Gbajabiamila has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria, as he has done to Lagos, his home state and Surulere Federal Constituency.

“A partner on the progressive front, Hon. Gbajabiamila is a leader in our party and National Assembly where he is providing positive leadership.

“Under him, the House of Representatives has passed numerous landmark legislation, which have proved helpful in deepening our democracy and good governance. Of particular mention here are amendments to the electoral laws, engendering reforms and increased use of technology.

“On this occasion of his 60th birthday, my prayer for Hon. Gbajabiamilia is that Almighty Allah grants him many more years, good health and increased wisdom to continue to impact our people meaningfully.”

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who noted with delight his smooth working relationship with Gbajabiamila, described him as a worthy ally in the service to the nation.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, the Senate President described the House Speaker as a great Nigeria patriot.

“I join the family, friends and political associates of Mr. Speaker in rejoicing with him for reaching this milestone in happiness and good health.

“My friend and brother Femi is a great Nigerian patriot and committed servant of the people.

“Since the inauguration of the ninth Assembly in June 2019, I have been really impressed working side by side with him and our other colleagues in developing the legislature and making it work, always better, for the people of this great country.

“Together, we have steered the ship of the National Assembly with the aim, every day, to ensure stability and good governance in our country.

“This smooth working relationship has been made possible by the fact that we share a grand vision of effective delivery of service by our governmental institutions to the Nigerian people.

“Mr. Speaker has been a worthy ally in this voyage of service to the nation and, with the continuous cooperation and understanding of our colleagues in both chambers, we shall together anchor safely next year, satisfied that we have given our best,” Lawan said.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase, has described Gbajabiamila as a patriot and a legislator par excellence.

In a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase said being a patriot, the Speaker believes in the nation’s unity and is genuinely committed to developing and sustaining Nigeria’s democracy and promoting good governance through effective legislation

According to Wase, Gbajabiamila is an exquisite and quintessential leader whose tact and wisdom in presiding over the House has brought stability and a sense of oneness to the lawmakers.

The Deputy Speaker noted that Gbajabiamila has shown great commitment to the independence of the legislature, adding that his love for Nigeria and commitment to the growth and sustenance of democracy through effective legislation is never in doubt.

“Through the Joint Task mantra, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has been able to unite members of the House by giving everyone a sense of belonging. Working with Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has been an exciting and insightful experience that has enriched my political career. As you celebrate an additional year today, I pray that the Almighty Allah will bless you with many more decades of good health to continue to serve your fatherland to the best of your ability,” Wase said.