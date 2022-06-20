Ogun Students Slam Amosun over Political Rally, Road Show





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Students bodies under the aegis of the National Association Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Campus Committee (JCC) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOS) yesterday took a swipe at the immediate-past Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, over last week rally at Ake Palace and the road show in the state capital of Abeokuta.

The students described the rally and the road show by the senator and his political supporters as activities capable of causing security breach in the state.

Addressing a news conference in Abeokuta, the students urged stakeholders in the state to call the senator to order and caution him in order to sustain the peaceful political atmosphere in the state.

Speaking for the students, the Ogun State NANS JCC Chairman, Kehinde Damilola, said they have watched with keen interest, the growing hostilities between the incumbent Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and Amosun, “which of concern to stakeholders in the state in view of danger it might cause if not checked.”

Describing the June 17, 2022, rally sponsored by Amosun as ill conceived, Damilola said the events constituted a security threat to the state at a time all hands are on deck to sustain peace and tranquility in the state.

According to him, “It is on record that Amosun cannot tolerate that kind of rally when he was in office. He should also consider the implication of his activities in the state.

“We have considered some of the statements made by the ex-governor at the rally, and we can only express our dismay at how he had publicly ridiculed himself by arrogating to himself undeserving accolades.

“Amosun, while addressing the people mobilised to the rally, claimed that he had served the state the most as two-term senator in Ogun Central and governor of Ogun State respectively. This, of course, is a reckless grandstanding and disgraceful outburst from the senator to say the least.”

Not satisfied with the performances of Amosun while in office as the governor of Ogun State, Damilola urged Abiodun to review some of the policies of the immediate-past administration in the state.

He specifically said Abiodun should probe the Model School Project, which gulped billions of naira without any benefits to the people of the state.

The students also flayed the senator for neglecting the first university of education in Nigeria, Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), “with no reasonable excuse other than the sentiment of erasing the legacy of his predecessor among other bad things he did in the education sector of the state.

“We have only concentrated our opinion on the education sector as our immediate area of interest. It is understandable that the ex-governor is conscious of his gradual extinction in the list of gladiators in Ogun State, and we are not sorry for him.”

“We, therefore, urge the incumbent Governor Abiodun, not to allow his past cordial relationship with Amosun stop him from doing the needful by ensuring that the peace of the state which his estranged friend has become a threat to in past few days is preserved.”

