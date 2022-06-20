Monye Applauds Supporters at ADC’s Presidential Primary

The Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chukwuka Monye has commended supporters for their turnout during the party’s primary held in Abeokuta recently.

The party’s primary had thousands of delegates and party officials from across the country in attendance.

The primaries started with 12 aspirants, four withdrew leaving eight in the race for the party’s presidential candidacy.

Monye, who officially started his journey in ADC on 25th February 2022 came in third at the poll with 339 votes, after Professor Kingsley Moghalu who was second with over 500 votes and Dumebi Kachikwu who emerged the winner with 977 votes.

The delegates who voted for Monye were organic, individuals bought into his message during his nationwide engagement and consultations over the past four months.

Speaking at the primaries, Monye said the work of rebuilding and transforming Nigeria is not one that can be done alone or in isolation. It requires that everyone works together, leveraging their strengths and abilities to produce the desired result of a functional and strong society.

In his thank you message to his supporters on Twitter, Monye said “I want to thank all my supporters for a spirited campaign and despite the presidential primaries’ result of the ADC, I am grateful to have participated. This is just the beginning of our journey to a better Nigeria.

“It is my desire that this movement which inspired many Nigerians and also attracted people to run for office at several levels within the party, will continue to have a positive impact on our political landscape. I believe in our country Nigeria and still believe that it will get better when we all get involved.”

