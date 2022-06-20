Honeywell Partners Lagos Innovates to Upskill Young Tech Entrepreneurs

Emma Okonji

Nigerian investment holding company, Honeywell Group (HGL), has partnered the Lagos State Government and Lagos Innovates, the tech arm of Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to support the growth of one of Africa’s most exciting tech ecosystems.

The partnership is executed via a talent development programme under ‘Lagos Innovates’ – a training project conceptualised to ease the process of building successful tech start-ups in Lagos State.

Commenting on the partnership, Head of Corporate Services, Honeywell Group, Tomi Otudeko said: “Creating long-term value for Nigeria and its people has always been at the heart of Honeywell Group’s mission. We are invested in impacting our communities, and the tech ecosystem in Lagos is filled with ideas that can revolutionise how we think and operate as a society. We also understand that these young minds need support in accessing the tools and the people required to grow their ideas. It is our duty to support them in any way that we can.

“We are excited to meet these new faces of technology and to partner with Lagos State and Lagos Innovates in easing the path to success.”

Also commenting on the programme, Executive Secretary of LSETF, Teju Abisoye stated, said: “We are delighted to partner with Honeywell Group to develop a talent pool of tech entrepreneurs who can compete favourably with their peers across the world and improve results in the tech eco-system. LSETF and Honeywell Group are committed to ensuring that young people are equipped to drive the growing tech ecosystem in Lagos and Nigeria at large, in addition to positioning themselves for the gig economy. Through this partnership, we hope to cement Lagos’ position as the leading destination for start-ups in Africa. We look forward to seeing the impact of the training on job creation.”

