2023: Ex- Saraki’s Chief of Staff, Makanjuola, Emerges PDP Deputy Gov Candidate in Kwara

A two terms member of House of Representatives representing Irepodun/Isin/ Oke-Ero/ Ekiti Federal Constituency in Kwara State at the National Assembly and immediate past Chief of Staff to former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola, has emerged as the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the state for 2023 polls.

Makanjuola, who is also a legal practitioner and administrator was unanimously picked by the leadership of the party for the position of the deputy governorship candidate for the next year general elections.

He was also the deputy governorship candidate of the party during the 2019 general elections in the state.

Performing the unveiling of the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate, Hon. Makanjuola in Ilorin,. the PDP governorship canddiate, Alhaji Shuaib Yahman Abdullahi said that, the PDP was poised to remove the hardship and economic woes brought by the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) to the people of the country.

The PDP candidate, who also used the event to present his certificate of return to the state chairman of the party, Hon Babatunde Mohammed, said: “The people of the country especially those in the state have seen the deceit of the APC and would not fall into their antics of failed promises in the next elections by supporting all the PDP candidates so as to bring new political order into the governance of the country.”

The programme also featured the presentation of certificates of return to all the party’s House of Assembly candidates, House of Representatives and Senatorial candidates.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate, however, called on the members of the party to be united and work as a united front so as to assist the PDP to win all the elections during the period.

He added that, this determination and commitment would also help the PDP to collectively root out the APC across the states and at the federal level come 2023.

“The PDP umbrella will cover Kwara and Nigeria as a whole from the ruining brutality and economic woes the APC foisted on Nigerians come 2023.

“I want us to remain united for the task ahead. This is God’s own project and we believe He has done it for us.

“There’s hunger in the land since the emergence of the APC. It can’t be worse than this and I can assure you our party offers that hope that Nigerians desperately need,” he said.

He said: “We are not unaware of the problem the APC has put on us in Kwara state by the astronomical increased in the debt portfolio with over three hundred percent. Kwara from the least indebted state is now one of the most indebted. This is unacceptable”.

In his acceptance speech, the Deputy Governorship candidate, Hon. Makanjuola, described his nomination as the act of God.

The two terms House of Representatives member promised to work hand-in-hand with the governorship candidate to address “the issue of poverty, insecurity, political decadence, financial misappropriation, lack of respect for rule of law, transparency and dwindling state of economy bedeviling the state when elected in the 2023 general elections”.

He assured the people of Kwara that Yaman/Makanjuola ticket will usher in a fresh air with a new direction to address failures of the APC administration.

