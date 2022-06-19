SUPREME COURT AND WELFARE ISSUES

The Judiciary is a critical institution of government. Underfunding exposes it to grave perils

In an unprecedented move that smacks of desperation, Supreme Court Justices have written a protest letter to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) drawing his attention to some of the ills afflicting the court. And they made the letter public. Some of the issues they raised include non-replacement of poor vehicles, accommodation problems, lack of drugs at their clinic, epileptic power supply amid arbitrary increase in electricity tariff, lack of internet services to residences and chambers, etc. We hope the situation will not degenerate into the level in which those who man the apex court in the country would be forced to carry placards before these welfare issues are addressed by appropriate authorities.

We understand that the crisis of credibility afflicting the country’s judiciary in recent years has taken a serious toll on the institution whose image in the eyes of most Nigerians is now severely battered. But when judicial officers, including those at the apex country in the country, are left to their own devices, then it is inevitable that the implications will be dire for the rule of law.

As things stand, Nigeria does not generate enough funds to cater for all her needs and the situation is not likely to get better anytime soon. So, we recognise that there will never be enough fund for the judiciary or any arm of government at this period when the nation borrows to stay afloat. But it bodes ill for the rule of law in Nigeria that Justices of the apex court are being denied basic things. One can only imagine the situation at the lower levels. It has for instance been long established that among the three arms of government, the judiciary is the least funded and appears to be at the mercy of the other arms: the executive and legislature. That explains why every CJN has always appealed to the president for more funds in the same manner Chief Judges carry begging bowls to their governors in the 36 states.

However, we also understand that there is lack of transparency and accountability in the management of funds. The opaque system, especially at the apex court, allows scarce resources to be wasted on frivolities. It is an open secret that both the CJN and the Chief Registrar live in luxury while justices of the court suffer. Besides, the National Judicial Council (CJN) builds a luxurious house at the cost of almost a billion Naira in choice areas of Abuja for every retiring CJN while other justices retire to rented apartments. To compound the problem, for a meeting that takes place three or four times in a year, the NJC buys and keeps expensive Sport Utility Vehicles for council members who sit part time. Meanwhile, it is not only Supreme Court Justices that have to cope with poor welfare, but senior staff of the court are also not well taken care of. This manifests in low morale with the attendant consequences.

Overall, we agree that the judiciary deserves more funding than it is currently receiving. It is a critical institution that knits society together. A situation of desperate material deprivation among key judicial officers throws the dispensation of justice open to abuse. Worse still, the avenue for corruption and abuse is made even wider when those at the apex of justice are made vulnerable to material compromise. The deliberate misapplications of available resources that have been noticed in the judiciary is only an extension of the aberrations that have marred the public sector. It is imperative that the embarrassing deprivations in the judiciary, especially at the level of Supreme Court and High Court judges be addressed urgently.

A judiciary in which even Supreme Court Justices are reduced to glorified mendicants cannot serve the purpose of the rule of law. Nor can the citizenry expect credible justice from judges whose welfare depend on wealthy parties to active and pending cases. The rule of law once subject to financial and material compromise and extortion becomes a caricature, a mockery of justice and a laughing stock among even the lowliest of citizens.

