Oyo APC Constitutes 24-Man Reconciliation Committee

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State, yesterday constituted a 24-man reconciliation committee to settle all the grievances that arose from its just concluded congresses and primaries.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Isaac Omodewu inaugurated the committee at the party secretariat, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, charging members of the party to cooperate with the committee to find amicable resolution to the crisis rocking the party.

The chairman of the reconciliation committee is Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, while the Secretary is Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite.

Other members of the committee include Dr. Ameed A Ayinde, Hon Lasun Adebunmi, Alhaji Gbadamosi Abu Adejare, Chief Timothy Alarape Jolaoso, Mr. Oladayo Lawal, Chief Badmos Bukola, Sunday Ajadi, Hon Chief S. O. Olaoye, Balogun Gaphar Oyetola and Erelu Funke Olayanju .

Others are Pastor Adewale Adepoju, Alhaji Kakako Ayinla, Alhaji Ramon Aderemi Sadiq, Hon. Olorode Samuel Oluade, Otunba Kunle Folarin, Akande Abass, Alhaji Kareem Adebayo, Dr. Adepeju Esan, Tunde Ajibola, Remi Olalekan, Mr. Oke Kolawole and Hafeez Omobolaji Repete.

Omodewu maintained that the party cannot win the coming elections without the members been united, urging the committee to do everything possible to bring the aggrieved members back to the fold of the party.

According to him, ”You’re elderly and critical stakeholders of our party. We cannot give you terms of reference. All we want from you is to use your experiences and influences to resolve all internal wranglings within APC. The reconciliation is an ongoing process.

“Therefore, we will be expecting first situation report in two weeks time. There are issues from congresses and primaries. Please resolve all the differences.”

