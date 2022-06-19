Customs Generates N104.7m in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Nigeria Customs Service, Katsina Command, yesterday disclosed that it had generated over N104.7 million from export and import duties for the federal government barely three months after reopening the Nigeria/Niger Republic border at Jibia, Katsina State.



The Comptroller of the command, Dalha Chedi made the disclosure at a session in Katsina yesterday, saying the whooping sum “has been paid into the federal government’s account.”

The service, had in April 2022, reopened the Nigeria/Niger Republic border at Jibia, Jibia local government area of the state for legitimate businesses to thrive between the two countries.

Chedi said: “With the reopening of the Jibia border, the command is expected to discharge all its statutory obligations which includes control of import and export through the reopened border by adhering to Customs procedures in collection of revenue and other regulations.

“Consequently, the total sum of N104, 735, 574.00 was collected and paid into the federal government account within the period under review,” the comptroller explained.

He said the worth of export through the Jibia border within the period under review for 4,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas and 1,000 metric tons of cement is N998, 205, 392.04 and N32, 292, 830.00.

He added that the command also seized N38.5 million worth of contraband between the 1st of May 2022 to date, noting that it has recorded a decline in the number of seizures due to the reopening of the border.

Other factors that led to the decline in the seizures, according to him, were re-strategized operation procedures on anti-smuggling activities by frequent patrols, surveillance and intelligence gathering and synergy among security agencies, government and stakeholders at border communities.

He, however, called on the business community in the state to comply with all the import and export guidelines for a seamless importation and exportation through the reopened border.

Customs Generates N104.7m in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Nigeria Customs Service, Katsina Command, yesterday disclosed that it had generated over N104.7 million from export and import duties for the federal government barely three months after reopening the Nigeria/Niger Republic border at Jibia, Katsina State.



The Comptroller of the command, Dalha Chedi made the disclosure at a session in Katsina yesterday, saying the whooping sum “has been paid into the federal government’s account.”

The service, had in April 2022, reopened the Nigeria/Niger Republic border at Jibia, Jibia local government area of the state for legitimate businesses to thrive between the two countries.

Chedi said: “With the reopening of the Jibia border, the command is expected to discharge all its statutory obligations which includes control of import and export through the reopened border by adhering to Customs procedures in collection of revenue and other regulations.

“Consequently, the total sum of N104, 735, 574.00 was collected and paid into the federal government account within the period under review,” the comptroller explained.

He said the worth of export through the Jibia border within the period under review for 4,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas and 1,000 metric tons of cement is N998, 205, 392.04 and N32, 292, 830.00.

He added that the command also seized N38.5 million worth of contraband between the 1st of May 2022 to date, noting that it has recorded a decline in the number of seizures due to the reopening of the border.

Other factors that led to the decline in the seizures, according to him, were re-strategized operation procedures on anti-smuggling activities by frequent patrols, surveillance and intelligence gathering and synergy among security agencies, government and stakeholders at border communities.

He, however, called on the business community in the state to comply with all the import and export guidelines for a seamless importation and exportation through the reopened border.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

