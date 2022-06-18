SystemSpecs Fulfils Promise to Winners of Essay Contest

Omolabake Fasogbon

Financial Technology company, SystemSpecs has rewarded winners of the 2022 edition of its Children’s Day Essay contest at a well-attended and colourful ceremony that in Lagos.

The prizes were presented in the presence of parent, teachers, media and other stakeholders.

Prizes presented to the outstanding participants range from laptops, headphones, free 3-month uLesson coding courses, 480-gigabyte internet data for one year, branded travel suite cases, keepsake hoodies, thermal flasks and school bags, among many others.

For the senior category, Ekemini Keziah Effiong-Robert of The African Church Model College, Agege, Lagos; Chetachi Best Mbalu from Lagooz School, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos and 13-year-old David Nkereuwem of Holy Mary Comprehensive College, Benin City, Edo state emerged overall winner, first and second runners-up respectively.

In the junior category, 11-year-old Oluwaseun Samuel Temitayo-Ojo of Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos; 10-year-old Somadina Edeh of Independence Layout School, Enugu and 12-year-old Emmanuel Nkanu Nkanu of St Anne High School, Calabar, Cross River emerged overall winner, first and second runners-up respectively.

Others who made the top 15 Honour Roll in each category were also offered consolatory prizes to encourage them to remain innovative.

In the same vein, schools that produced overall winner in both the senior and junior category were also presented 20 and 10 high-capacity laptops respectively.

Commenting, Group Head of Corporate Services at SystemSpecs, Oluwasegun Adesanya said the recognition was important to celebrate Nigerian young talents who are capable of transforming the world.

He said, “Not only have these young ones proffered solutions to some of Nigeria’s nagging challenges in the educational sector, but they also can champion the vision of a new and truly thriving country we all will be proud of.”

In her remark, the Principal of The African Church Model College, Ifako Agege, Lagos, Shade Oluyinka Erinle thanked the organisation for the gesture, adding that the computers presented to the school would aid in delivering quality education to students.

