Event Entrepreneurs Urged to Harness Collaboration, Innovation

Omolabake Fasogbon

Players in the event entrepreneurship industry have been advised to take advantage of collaboration to boost operations and enhance visibility.

This was the position of experts who gathered at the just concluded Eventecture Group’s annual Community Programme tagged ‘Eventually’ that held in Lagos.

The programme themed, “Structure, the Secret to Longevity in Entrepreneurship” featured in depth masterclasses by experts who offered insights based on their experience. They also shared personal stories of how they managed their respective business structures as well as tips on driving success in businesses.

Speaking at the programme, co-founder and executive director of the experiential design and marketing group, Toyin Olatunji-Daniel explained that the programme aimed to take sector operators away from their comfort zone and challenged them to be more productive.

“I carry a very heavy burden for event entrepreneurs because we work so hard. It is essential that we reap the reward of our labour. We seek to remind event entrepreneurs of who they are and that we can collaborate and win together. Every serious business needs a structure and structure is expensive, so entrepreneurs must all start early.

The programme was attended by over 400 participants from within and outside the event industry including event planners, caterers, photographers, videographers, marketing executives and SME founders among others.

The Eventecture group founded by Akin and Toyin Olatunji-Daniel expanded its footprint last year with the launch of experiential events agency, Three 6 Zero Experiential, Atlantis by Eventecture, Custom Walls Ng in Nigeria, and on the international scene was Eventecture USA comprising Bullritos and Asset Connect.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

