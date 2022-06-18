Ekiti Decides: Oni Wins Polling Unit



Victor Ogunje in Ado-Ekiti

The flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in today’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Segun Oni secured 90 per cent of valid votes cast at his Polling Unit 6, Ward 4, located at Town Hall, Ogbon Iro, Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido-Osi Local Government



Oni scored 218 out of 242 valid votes cast at the unit while the All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji got 15 votes. All People’s Party (APP) secured three votes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) two, and Rabiu Kwankwaso’s NNPP got two votes.



Meanwhile, a Member of the National Assembly, Senator Abiodun Olujimi has expressed satisfaction at the large turn out of voters, describing the process as peaceful and heartwarming.



Speaking with newsmen shortly after casting her vote at Ward 7, Unit 7, Iworo quarters, Omuo-Ekiti, Olujimi said, “the turn out was huge and for the first time, nobody is struggling to snatch the ballot box, maybe because of voters education or our experience in the last house of assembly re-run election where we lost three lives or maybe the politicians now know that they have to mobilize to win



Also, Hon Femi Bamisile, Member House of Representatives told newsmen that election in Omuo Ekiti has been peaceful .



According to him, “it’s been peaceful, people have conducted themselves in orderly manner , INEC has given us a good template to work with, the BVAS machine, though slow but has been functioning



“For me , I would say the exercise is commendable, as for security, they have been patrolling and allowing people to exercise their franchise, nobody is intimidated, everybody is voting freely, I voted at Ward 5, Unit 5, Kota Ekiti. “My Expectation is that by the grace of God and from what I have seen and heard my party will carry the day”

