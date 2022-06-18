Ekiti Decides: Fayemi, Kolawole, Ekiti Speaker Win Units



Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Saturday won his polling unit after scoring a total of 154 votes to win his Ogilolo ward 02, unit 09, Isan Ekiti, in Oye Local Government area of Ekiti State.



While Oni of the SDP polled 3 votes and Kolawole of the PDP scored 4 votes.

The candidate of the PDP, Bisi Kolawole, garnered 98 votes, to defeat APC and SDP candidates, who polled 3 and 2 votes respectively.



The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, also delivered his unit 9, Are/Araromi/ Ayetoro Ward for APC, with the party polling 263 votes, to defeat the PDP, ADC and SDP candidates, who garnered 50, 52 and 19 votes respectively

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

