Beneficiaries Emerge at 2022 Campus Kit Entrepreneurship Incubation Programme

As part of its focus on supporting young entrepreneurs with asset grants to boost their businesses, four student entrepreneurs have emerged as beneficiaries of the 2022 Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation Campus Kit Undergraduate Entrepreneurship Incubation Programme.

The winners include; Jeremiah Amadi, Bayero University Kano; Maryam Atolagbe, University of Ilorin, Kwara; Aishat Ayinde, University of Lagos; Adewumi Oguntimehin, Federal University of Technology, Akure.

This is part of the foundation’s activities to engage the entrepreneurial space in Africa and convert potential SMEs into emerging corporates for global influence.

The businesses are Machoice Integrated Services Limited, the winner who won a N500,000 grand prize; Orgenic Fast Food Tombrown, first runner-up who won a N300,000 grant prize; Nisha Culture, second runner-up with a N200,000 grant prize and Adecreamz Cakes, who got a consolation prize of N100,000.

The Undergraduate Entrepreneurship Incubation Programme which was launched early 2022 received over 20 applications from student entrepreneurs in public tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

Speaking at a breakfast event held in Lagos for the winners, the President, Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation, Oriyomi Adebare-Anthony, said, “We are excited to see young entrepreneurs running amazing businesses as undergraduates and it is our delight to be able to support them. We understand that with the right support these businesses will be part of the conglomerates that will provide solutions to the many challenges that pervade the Nigerian and African economic sphere.”

In the same vein, a director at Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation, Audrey Odogu, said, “For years now we have been supporting MSMEs in Nigeria and to further broaden our impact we decided to extend our reach to tertiary institutions across the country. We are proud of this first cohort of UEIP beneficiaries, and we look forward to doing more to support the entrepreneurial landscape in Africa.”

Speaking about the programme, the founder, Machoice Integrated Services Limited, Maryam Atolagbe, expressed gratitude to the non-governmental organisation for finding their brand worthy of the grant.

“We still have much to learn and do, but with your continued support and encouragement we can accomplish a greater deal. This is clearly one of the most significant wins of my business career.”

Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation is a non-profit organisation operating out of Lagos, and was established in 2019 to work in the areas of entrepreneurship, education and health.

In three years of operations, they have supported more than 80 businesses through their SEEDINVEST Grant, donated to more than 100 school children via our School Kit Programme, provided school fees support to four pupils and seven undergraduates across Nigeria, and provided health care support to over 100 people.

According to the NGO they are driven by a philosophy to change the world and one business at a time, one child at a time, and one family at a time.

The incubation programme was facilitated by seasoned professionals like the Managing Consultant, Gratol Professional Services, Mr. Tunde Animashaun; Creative Lead, Chuugo Creative Company, Mr. Chibueze Kings; Head, Corporate Communications (Internal), Oxford Holdings; Mr. Vincent Anani and co-founder, Luminous Creatives, Mr. Habeeb Ajijola.

