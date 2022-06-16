SON Cautions Nigerians against Patronising Substandard Products

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Director General of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mr. Farouk Salim has urged Nigerians to kick against importers with substandard products in the country.

Salim gave the advice during a one-day sensitisation programme in Port Harcourt, organised by SON, to mark its 50 years celebration.

The DG said the sensitisation programme which harps on, “Son Activities and Mandate,” was to ensure that the public stop patronising both manufacturers and importers of substandard products to save lives in the country.

Salim said one of the challenges facing the country was the issue of importing and producing fake and substandard products.

According to him some of the products are cheap and fake, hence individuals and stakeholders must collaborate with SON and give information to the public.

“One of the biggest challenges is that both the highly educated and non-educated are also patronising these fake products for their desired interest.

“Such individuals or importers bringing in substandard products are criminal minded without considering the damage been done to our country.

“We are doing everything possible to address the issues and also ensure that our jobs are very efficient, we created nine directorates for people to get information without going to the headquarters,” he said.

According to Salim, “the negative part of substandard products in our society cannot be over emphasis, said that when people import substandard goods it means that there are original good in the market that are more expensive than substandard goods.

“Real standard goods that are in the market, people are not buying them, which means if the factories should be closed, more than 10000 people will lose their jobs.

“And this may bring hardship, crime, banditry and terrorism and other that will affect our jobs, and lack of job reduces or tax revenue, “he said.

He called on members of the public to report anyone producing substandard products in the country to the nearest police station, or report through the online means or phone calls to enable the agency stop importers of substandard goods in the country.

The State Coordinator of SON in Rivers, Engr. Samuel Ayuba, said the importance of the sensitisation programme could not be over emphasized.

“The programme draw attention of stakeholders in the state to ensure they join in the sensitisation against substandard products in the country,” Ayuba said

He urged every Nigerian to read through the instructions on any products, saying they should not allow the importers of substandard products to trade on their products.

Ayuba warned that SON would not continue to do business as usual, advising manufacturers and importers of substandard goods to stop or face prosecution.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

