Running Mate: Disregard Misrepresenting Report on Wike, PDP Tells Nigerians

•I will never leave my political party, Rivers governor maintains

Blessing Ibunge



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said its attention had been drawn to misrepresenting reports in some section of the media purporting that it had dismissed the reported emergence of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike as its Vice-Presidential (VP) candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The party in a statement disclosed that the misleading reports quoted its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba to have said such while addressing some journalists in Abuja yesterday.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the National Publicity Secretary did not at any time address journalists on the said subject matter as quoted in the misinforming reports. “To set the records straight, the National Publicity Secretary was a guest on Arise TV Morning Show on Wednesday morning where he answered questions on PDP’s preparedness for the 2023 general elections as well as June 18, 2022 Ekiti State Governorship election

“In the course of the interview, the presenters requested some clarifications on reports in the media that the PDP had concluded its processes on its vice-presidential candidate.

“In response the National Publicity Secretary stated that the PDP is a party of process and that consultations and discussions were still ongoing in the selection process.

“It is therefore mischievous to claim that the PDP National Publicity Secretary made any reference to Governor Wike. Clearly, such distorting claim in a section of the media is the design of mischief makers who are bent on destabilising our Party ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

The PDP reiterated its confidence in Wikes’s ability and commitment to the ideals and values of the PDP.

It noted that the governor’s records of achievement as a Local Government Chairman, Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Minister of State for Education, currently Governor of Rivers State and the runner-up in the PDP presidential primary make him stand out as possessing requisite qualities, qualifications, capacity and wide acceptability for the position of the vice-presidential candidate.

“In fact, Governor Wike’s energy, brilliance, commitment and passion were acknowledged by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party and he is adjudged as the foremost candidate in consideration for the position of the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP.

“While the PDP notes the interest of the media and the public in our party’s choice of vice-presidential candidate it is imperative to state that as an organic party, all our processes will be followed through in strict adherence to our procedures before any official announcements.

“The PDP urges Nigerians to disregard the mischievous reports aimed at undermining our Party’s unity at this critical time,” it added.

Meanwhile, Wike has condemned a purported manipulated video circulating on social media that he has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following his failure to secure the PDP presidential ticket.

Reacting to this in a statement by his Special Assistant Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike maintained that he would never abandoned his party.

The governor who said the PDP led him to his present political position, urged members of the public to disregard the rumour of him defecting to the APC.

“Our attention has been drawn to a manipulated video circulating on Social Media, purporting that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike intends to defect from the PDP.

“It will be recalled that in June 2021, Governor Wike was interviewed on Arise Television, following the defection of Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi from the PDP to the APC.

“During the interview, Governor Wike while reacting to reasons given by the Ebonyi State governor for his defection, dismissed it as untenable.

“The excerpt of the interview in circulation has been deliberately manipulated by some desperate and unscrupulous persons with obnoxious agenda.

“The intent of the video being circulated is to mislead the unsuspecting public, particularly members of the PDP.

We, hereby urge the public to disregard the manipulated video.

“Governor Wike has repeatedly maintained that he will never under any circumstances defect from the PDP, which has offered him the platform to excel in his political career.

“We urge the public to ignore the distorted video. Those behind it are desperately wicked and intend to mislead the public. Governor Wike remains a faithful, committed member of the PDP and will never leave it for cancerous APC.”

