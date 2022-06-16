Group Calls for Adoption of Niger Gov as Tinubu’s Running Mate

Adedayo Akinwale



Following the controversy that continues to rage over the purported Muslim-Muslim ticket being mulled by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a group, APC Patriots (APC-P) has called on the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu to consider and adopt the Niger state governor, Abubakar Bello as his running mate.

THISDAY checks revealed that since the emergence of Tinubu as the candidate of the party, speculations are rife that the former governor of Lagos state would pick a Muslim as his running mate.

Recently, APC stakeholders kicked against the move saying the party should narrow its search for the vice presidential candidate of the party to a northern Christian to ensure national inclusion, and help manage the country’s differences and promote national unity.

But in a statement issued yesterday by the National Coordinator and the Secretary of APC Patriots, Prince Zadok Bukar and Chief Omini Ofem respectively, called on the party to adopt Bello.

It said: “The call to adopt governor Sani-Bello as Tinubu’s vice is based on his performance as governor, acceptability among his colleagues and Nigerians, his sense of justice and equity and his contributions to the development of APC as a ruling party.”

The group noted that with the party having less than two days to make a decision on the issue of running mate, Bello fits the bill especially considering how he rescued APC when it was going adrift before the emergence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC), among other meaningful contributions.

“We believe that any man who can govern Niger state successfully as Governor Sani Bello has done should be considered for the vice presidential slot,” the group added.

