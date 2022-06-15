NPC Engages 13,862 Enumerators, Supervisors, Others for Trail Census

Francis Sardauna



The National Population Commission (NPC) has engaged the services of 13,862 enumerators, supervisors and facilitators to conduct trail census across 7,468 Enumeration Areas (EAs) in the country.

The commission added that the trial census would cover 36 States and the FCT, while six local government areas would be selected from six states across the six geo-political zones of the country for full population enumeration.

The NPC Federal Commissioner in Katsina State, Bala Almu-Banye, revealed this yesterday, while closing the north-west zonal training for principal trainers in Katsina, the state capital.

He said: “Forty-five EAs shall be selected each from the remaining 30 states and the FCT. In total, 7,468 EAs have been selected for this trial census to test run their suitability and readiness for the actual census.

“Also, the commission will use a total of 13,500 field functionaries which comprise 11,510 enumerators, 1,529 supervisors and 823 facilitators for trial census.”

In his remarks, the State NPC Director, Bala Mairuwa said 98 participants were selected from the seven states of Katsina, Kano, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Jigawa and Kaduna.

He explained that Katsina and Daura local governments of Katsina State would be enumerated 100 per cent.

