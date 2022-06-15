H&M Advocates Holistic Education, Rewards Talented Students

Uchechukwu Nnaike

School owners and teachers have been advised not to restrict students to academics alone, but to also expose them to extracurricular activities to ensure holistic education.

The co-founder of Hands and Minds Consult, Mrs. Iziegbe Ekpe said this at this year’s Schools Talent Competition, where students were rewarded for displaying their skills in singing, dancing and creative arts (drawing).

The competition with the theme ‘… Outside the Box’, was organised in conjunction with Grooming Centre. It featured about 400 students from 16 schools, and the winners received prizes like laptop computers, tablets and other gifts.

According to Ekpe, the competition was introduced after the organisation noticed that the system had little or no outlet to help young people thrive in extracurricular activities, as well as reward schools that create opportunities for their students to discover their talents and gifting.

She said the organisation believes in the acquisition of talents, which should be harnessed into skills. “So we have created a positive platform for children both at the primary and secondary levels to learn, self-express, compete in a healthy way and get rewarded, and most importantly enjoy the beauty of their gifts.”

While calling for a balance between curricular and extracurricular activities, she said 21st century education goes beyond the four walls of the classroom. “Learning should be eclectic, a child should go through school and all aspects of his life should be touched. Through this event, we want to promote holistic education. we don’t want to downplay any aspect”, she said.

One of the judges, Mrs. Sandra Orji, who is the Product Marketing Manager at Grooming Centre, expressed satisfaction with the students’ performance.

She said some of the criteria for selecting the winners included skills displayed, composure and content, among others.

At the end of the competition, Ostra School and St Jude’s School emerged winner in the art category.

Peculiar Treasure and Ostra Schools came tops in the music category; while Preserved Generation School and Cornerstone College came first in the dance category.

