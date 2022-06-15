Gunmen Abduct Celestial Church Shepherd in Ogun

# Abduct seven-month-old Baby, others in Katsina

James Sowole in Abeokutaand Francis Sardauna in Katsina



Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, yesterday, reportedly attacked the Celestial Church of Christ, Oshofa Parish at Wasimi, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State and abducted two persons.

The abducted persons, according to a source, were Assistant Shepherd of the Parish, Rev. Oluwaseun Ajose and a Sunday School Teacher, identified as Mr. Dagunro Ayobami.

Just is coming at the same time when terrorists attacked Shola Quarters in Katsina Local Government Area of Katsina State and abducted a nursing mother with her seven-month-old baby and six others.

The Shepherd of the Parish, Rev. Oluwatomisin Ehuwaojomo, confirmed the incident to journalists in a telephone conversation.

According to Ehuwaojomo, the abductors called him and demanded a ransom of N50 million for the release of the two church workers.

He said that the incident was extremely unexpected and sought the support of the police and other security agencies to rescue the victims.

He said that he was not in the church when the incident happened, adding that he was sleeping in his room at the time.

He said: “When my assistant shepherd called me almost two hours after they left, the kidnappers refused to speak with me twice. But on his third attempt, they spoke with me and demanded N50 million ransoms.

“I told them that I am a servant of God, nobody pays me a salary. I have spoken with the Ogun State Commissioner of Police. The command is on the matter.”

Contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that he was yet to be briefed about the incident.

Terrorists have attacked Shola Quarters in Katsina Local Government Area of Katsina State and abducted a nursing mother with her seven-month-old baby and six others.

The fresh onslaught on the community, which is located at the outskirts of Katsina metropolis, occurred in the wee hours yesterday when most of the victims were still asleep.

Some residents were seen fleeing the community for fear of future attack by the motorcycle-riding terrorists when THISDAY visited the area.

It was reliably gathered that the terrorists stormed the community, riding on no fewer than 12 motorcycles and started firing gunshots sporadically to scare the residents who were mostly civil servants and traders.

The terrorists were alleged to have gone to the community to restock their foodstuffs and other domestic needs and ended their transaction with the abduction of the eight persons.

One of the residents, Mr. Muhammed Sani, who confirmed the abduction of the victims to THISDAY, said that the “bandits attacked our community at about 4:00 a.m. today (Tuesday) and kidnapped eight people. Among those kidnapped were Ms. Ramatu Lukman and her seven-month-old baby, Ummi.”

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident and said that the men of the underworld kidnapped only six people during the invasion.

Isah, however, noted that one of those abducted, Mannir Jayi, escaped from the abductors and he is assisting the police with useful information.

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Idris Dabban, had deployed operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit and other operational assets of the command to the community with a view to arresting the fleeing kidnappers.

According to Isah, the commissioner of police gave the police operatives’ marching orders and restated that the command would not rest on its oars until the victims are rescued alive and unhurt.

