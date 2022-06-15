Connecting Communities to Endless Opportunities



Adibe Emenyonu writes on the initiatives by Enageed Resource Limited, a Sahara Group Company, to give free healthcare, ICT Training and capacity building for her host community in Edo State

Esther Koma is a community leader in Ajoki, an oil producing community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State. Ajoki is an Itsekiri community in Edo with their larger brothers and sister, living across Delta and Edo States.

Considering that the community is located in a remote area of Edo State, it lacks modern amenities even though it is an oil bearing community. But reprieve came to them in February when the Edo State government in collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Enageed Resource began the construction of a 17.8km road to connect the community to major towns and cities.

This was not all as recently, people of the area benefitted from a free healthcare, ICT training, business development initiative, business registration opportunities and financial independence.

Against this backdrop, the community woman leader, Madam Esther Koma said she is extremely grateful to the company for the medical outreach particularly for the elderly, asserting that the treatment she received was very beneficial to her and would enable her carry out her daily duties with ease.

Similarly, Michael Ukuyon, the community youth leader and entrepreneur, confessed that the event significantly improved his computer skills and would help him transact his business in line with global standards.

No fewer than 600 Ajoki residents and their dependents benefitted from the project which reinforces Enageed’s commitment to seamless host community relations that promotes economic development, health and safety, and environmental sustainability

Flagging off the initiative, with sessions aimed at giving residents foundational knowlege on how to improve their various skill sets, pursue self-development goals, Enageed Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr. Henry Menkiti, disclosed that a sister firm to Enageed, Asharami Energy (a Sahara Group Upstream Company) had invested in the sustainability of its processes and operations to ensure the safety of residents and facilities in keeping with global standards.

Menkiti who noted that this has been instrumental to the cordial relations and economic growth in Ajoki and its environs, declared: “Enageed developed the new initiative to improve the capacity of local community contractors and set their businesses on a steady growth and expansion pedestal. We are proud of our collaboration with our host communities across all our locations where Enageed is deeply rooted as a proud member and stakeholder.”

The Enageed COO, explained that the theme: “Connecting our Communities to Endless Opportunities” reaffirms Enageed’s position that building human and social capital is a never-ending act and is integral to strategic community investments.

“Enageed is aware that millions of people around the country have challenges with accessing basic amenities, employment, health care, and education. We are deliberate about the development of our communities. Enageed has assembled seasoned facilitators to provide key lessons on fundamental 21st-century skills and how to leverage Information and Communication Technology (ICT) which continues to change the way we live, work and do business.

“To ensure our community contractors have the right skills for an increasingly digital and globalised world, the ICT session which is one of the key components of this training would bridge this gap.

“Another key component is the session on financial literacy that is designed to help beneficiaries effectively manage and plot the growth of their businesses. This session would ensure our contractors are more knowledgeable about finance, how to access finance and how to keep their books in a way that is relevant to their business,” he said.

Addressing the people on the overview and objectives on local capacity development initiative, the Head of Supply Chain Management, Frank Emeruwa, further noted that the company’s commitment to promoting healthy communities is driving the free medical screening sessions for members of the community.

According to him, “Enageed is unwavering in its commitment to the safety and health of its employees and host communities. We are hopeful that this session will enlighten the community on how to stay healthy and provide relief for people requiring eye care interventions and other basic health challenges.

“We stand ready to ensure continuous development in the communities we operate in, and believe the skills learned and knowledge gained will better equip community contractors to improve the efficiency of their operations and grow their business. We therefore look forward to the future outcome of this training to foster innovation and economic development in the Ajoki Community.”

In his goodwill message, the Secretary General of Ajoki Community, Scott Omesan, commended Enageed for the laudable initiative, which he noted would continue to facilitated cordial relations between the community and Enageed.

Omesan promised that as a Community, “we shall do everything possible to protect the company’s facilities in our domain.”

He also added: “We also expect continuous cooperation with the company in the spirit of the local content policy. Today’s programme has given our youths the opportunity to learn more about ICT. Also, the medical outreach has afforded a lot of our people the opportunity to know their health status in the area of eye challenges and others.With such initiatives, i believe the relationship between us and the company will continue to be cordial.”

In delivering his remarks, the Community and Stakeholders Relations Manager to Enageed, Babatomiwa Adesida thanked the community for their unwavering support towards ensuring the organization’s peaceful operations in their area. He reiterated Enageed’s commitment to continually empowering the community and enjoined the youth to remain dedicated to developing their skill sets which is a key element to promoting financial independence.

Responding on behalf of the local beneficiaries, a youth of Ajoki community, Friday Eseoghene, expressed appreciation to Enageed for the computer literacy programme which he confirmed has opened his eyes beyond what he could have ever imagined and asked for many more of such events, assuring the organisation of the youths dedication to promoting peace and unity in the community.

Quote

We stand ready to ensure continuous development in the communities we operate in, and believe the skills learned and knowledge gained will better equip community contractors to improve the efficiency of their operations and grow their business

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

