When Captain Morgan Came to Town





Recently, the world’s most desired rum, Captain Morgan, treated play advocates, creatives, and party enthusiasts to a night of fun at the launch of Captain Morgan Gold with a Treasure Land party at Wave Beach, Lagos.

The beach was transformed into a Treasure Land coloured with music, beach games and delicious hors d’oeuvre – each offering a twist to the unique experience. Adventurers were pampered with special palm readings, cosy on-site masseuse, rhum and row, synchronised dance and photo sessions with the Captain; while enjoying Captain Morgan-infused cocktails and frozen dessert at the beachfront.

The vivacious sounds of Reekado Banks combined with the thrilling performances from DJ Kaywise, DJ Titanium, and DJ Anonymous also fueled the crowd’s excitement from start to finish. The highlight of the soiree was the Captain Bar where mixologists served Captain’s special Cranberry Mule, Sun-kissed Captain, and Captain and Cola cocktails made with the sensational taste of Captain Morgan Gold.

