Presidential Amnesty Boss Hails Timi Alaibe at 60

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has felicitated with a former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe, as he celebrates his 60th birthday.

In a statement issued by Dikio yesterday, he described the former Special Adviser to the President on the Presidential Amnesty Programme as a gentleman, and a proud son of the Niger Delta, who, for many decades, had been part of the peace and developmental trajectory of the region.

He said Alaibe’s name had become a recurring decimal among those who played significant roles in the actualisation of PAP for ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region.

The PAP boss noted that he was impressed with the notable achievements of Alaibe when he held sway as the head of the amnesty office, and found his counsel very illuminating and helpful.

The PAP boss, however, congratulated Alaibe on the milestone of attaining 60, urging him to continue to mentor young people on hard work, service and patriotism in the pursuit of their different endeavors.

He prayed to God to continue to grant good health and prosperity to the Bayelsa-born Alaibe, stressing that his enduring legacy of service would remain a referent point for many years to come.

