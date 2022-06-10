Ibom Air Celebrates 3 Years of Operation

Chinedu Eze

Fast growing domestic carrier, Ibom Air has marked three years of commercial flight operations with an inaugural flight from Uyo to Lagos.

The airline during the period has airlifted over 1.5 million passengers flown and about 22,000 flights and the airline has come to be known for its brand promise of schedule reliability, on-time departures and excellent service.

According to the Chief Operating Officer, George Uriesi, “Looking back over the last three years and how far we have come as a business, this milestone presents yet another opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to our esteemed passengers. And so, on behalf of the board, management and staff of Ibom Air, I say a big thank you to all our valued customers and stakeholders, including our shareholder, the government and people of Akwa Ibom state. Our immense thanks go to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, for taking the bold step, believing in and standing by this vision.”

Uriesi further said: “We are humbled by the overwhelming public acceptance and goodwill we have enjoyed from the Nigerian traveling public, which has motivated us to remain resolute and determined to keep pushing the envelope as we contribute our quota to the growth and stability of the aviation industry in Nigeria and Africa.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

