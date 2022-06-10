Gospel Rapper Bouqui Bags Ph.D. in the U.S.





U.S.-based Nigerian rapper, Olubukola Folayan, popularly known as Bouqui on May 28, 2022, bagged an academic Ph.D. in Marketing, Advertising, and Faith-based Initiative from the prestigious HBI University in Connecticut, USA. Interestingly, the day coincided with her mother’s 80th birthday celebration.

The rapper rose to national and international acclaim in 2007 with the release of her debut album, B.O.U.Q.U.I, which featured the hugely successful singles, “Molejo”, and “Get it Started” and “Vanity”. She recently made headlines when she published her semi-autobiographical book, “My Naked Parts”, where she detailed her decade-long journey of celibacy.

Since relocating to the United States in 2014, Bouqui has continued to stay relevant, releasing new music and touring campuses across Nigeria and several states in the U.S. She presently serves as a youth pastor at Victory Christian Fellowship in Delaware, where she has ordained a reverend in March 2019.

With this Ph.D., the multiple award-winning artist follows in the footsteps of her father, HRH Oba Ololade Folayan I, who was an academician, and a professor of biochemistry at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Bouqui also recently received the Scrum Master certifications, CSM and SSM. Scrum is a framework used in every industry to deliver complex, innovative products and services.

