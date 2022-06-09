UBA’s Clear Mandate for Social Intervention

With a clear-cut mandate for social intervention, United Bank for Africa Plc, recently empowered some of its teeming customers by rewarding their loyalty with millions in its Super Savers Promo, Precious Ugwuzor reports

For United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, itspurpose-built foundation has a clear mandate for social intervention in the communities and countries in which the bank operates.

In one of such interventions, the bank recently rewarded customers in a life transforming draw where customers won millions of naira and other cash prizes. The reward to loyal customers not only impacted them considerably, but also transformed their lives.

Super Savers DrawThus, in its just concluded Super Savers Promo Draw, the Africa Global Bank rewarded its customers with N16.6m in cash prizes.

The computerised draw held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre at the UBA Head Office on Friday, was witnessed by members of the press as well as representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the Consumer Protection Council (CPC).

UBA’s Head, Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, who congratulated all the winners after the draw, said the bank is all about putting smiles on the faces of its customers, while encouraging them to cultivate the culture of savings.

She said; “At UBA, we are all about encouraging our customers to imbibe the savings culture, to be able to achieve their dreams, while putting away something for the future. This time around, we have given away huge prizes as can be seen today; with the aim of appreciating our customers who believe in us and have trusted the bank with their funds.”

Altraide encouraged customers who did not win this time to get set for the next draws which will be announced shortly. “If you didn’t win today, there are more opportunities for winning; as UBA has monthly; quarterly and even targeted draws; and so, I advise new customers to quickly key in by dialling *919*20 to be qualified to participate,” she stated.

Bumper Harvest A breakdown of the prizes comprised 12 new millionaires who won a total of N13.2million; 1 person got N500,000; 20 Bumper Account holders smiled home with N100,000 each totalling N2million; 10 Savings Account customers were lucky to win N1million totalling N10million; and five NextGen customers will get N15,000 per person every month for a year, totalling N900,000.

For the Bumper account draw, Elisha Zari Yusuf, a UBA Bumper account holder, emerged winner of the N2m prize; Naomi Ogoma Aba, another loyal customer of the bank won N1.2m; while Veronica Misimawu Logbo, was rewarded with N500,000 at the draws.

The 20 winners of N100,000 each were: Oluchukwu Philomena Aliuna; Olewu Stella Chinyere; Sola Friday Bamidele; Sarafadeen Emitomo Sunkanmi; Jamila Usman; Rabiu Ibrahim Mahammed; Fine Ughelli; Anietie Sunday Akaninyi; Gloria Folake Oteji; Rabiu Ahmed Imam; Prestige Chukwuemeka Chima; Ifeanyi Okechukwu; Titilayo Mufutiat Leyeni; Aminat Abisola Adenusi; Nasir Umar Ismail; Musa Salisu; Chibueze Emeka; Ali Isla; Onireti Babatunde Charles and Ayoola Daniel Oyemomilara.

In the case of the UBA Savings account holders, the following customers got lucky and were thankful to the bank for what some of them described as ‘a life changing opportunity’. They are: Thecular Uchechi Ibekwere; Gabriel Okeke; Yemi C Adeniran; Adeniran Rauf Akinade; Samuel Mercy Kumpes; Isah Shuaibu; Adewale M Olayiwola; Kingsley C Nnaka; Anene Dubem and Ugbede Z Muhammed, with each of them winning N1million

In addition, each of the following five NextGen account holders; Ramotu Momodu; Oluwatomiwa Abigeal Ogunsanu; Iliyasu Abdullahi Abdullahi Ibrahim; Emediong Ime Asuquo and Esther Benjamin were winners of N15,000 monthly stipend for a period of 12 months.

Happy CustomersAs expected, the winners were very happy at the news of their win. When contacted over the phone, one of the winners, Emediong Asuquo, expressed gratitude to the bank for the prize, adding that she was very excited.

“I am very happy, thank you UBA for this amazing gift. This is very thoughtful coming from the bank at this time, and would go a long way in impacting my life positively. I can only pray that the bank continues to soar,” she said.

Modalities

Ahead of the draws, Altraide had explained the modalities. According to her, the Super Savers Draw is open to account holders of the bank from the six geographical zones in Nigeria and has something big for everyone, adding that the “aim is to appreciate loyal customers of the bank, who have cultivated a savings culture and stayed loyal to the bank over the years. It will also offer fresh opportunities for potential and intending customers to join the growing number of UBA millionaires and lucky winners who have in the past benefitted from various promos held by the bank.

“Indeed, there is something for everyone in the Super Savers Draw and it goes without saying that UBA prioritises not only the financial well-being, growth and ultimate success of customers but also places them at the very heart of its business which is why the bank keeps making more and more of its customers millionaires. Our customers are special to us, and this is another opportunity to prove just that.

Essentially, UBA Super Savers Draw is a promo organised by the bank through a series of transparent draws, which sees hundreds of its Savings Account holders, rewarded with huge prizes after a transparent draw.

So far, since UBA commenced the promo in 2020, about 300 winners have emerged from the initiative that continues to reward loyalty and encourage customers to cultivate a savings habit.

About UBA

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-five (25) million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries. With presence in New York, London and Paris, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services..

Essentially, at UBA, the welfare of its teeming customers and their financial freedom is at the center of everything they do, which is why they are making millionaires, either by supporting their businesses (customers), or by rewarding them for saving.

