Terrorists Kill 32 in Kaduna Communities

John Shiklam



Terrorists have reportedly killed 32 people in an attack on four communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The incident, according to the President of the Adara Development Association (ADA), Awemi Maisamari, occurred on Sunday.

He said the affected communities included Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori villages.

He said the decomposed corpses of the corpses of those killed were recovered in bushes yesterday.

Maisamari said, “The attack started around 12noon (on Sunday) and lasted until around 6pm unchallenged by the state. The terrorists were said to have burnt houses in Maikori village while the ECWA church in Dogo Noma was also razed.

Maisamari alleged that the attacks were, “carried out by Fulani terrorists who were riding on many motorcycles.”

He said, “Each motorcycle carried people armed with AK47. When the villagers mobilised to repel them at Maikori village, they couldn’t withstand their fire power.

“There was no way unarmed villagers could face the terrorists who were well armed,” Maisamari said.

According to him, many of those killed were women and children.

He added that the burial of some of the victims which took place Monday was disrupted as the terrorists were sighted in nearby bushes.

Maisamari said, “Many people are still missing and some of them are believed to have been abducted by the assailants.

“So far, no contacts have been made. The attack has caused serious panic leading to the displacement of thousands of people in the area.

“Most of the displaced persons, especially women and children are still relocating to places like Katul Crossing, Kachia, Idon and Maraban Kajuru.

“The attack has compounded the already very bad humanitarian situation in Kajuru LGA because Kutura Station and other neighbouring villages were similarly destroyed and displaced on April 8, 2022.

“We are calling on government and other people of conscience to come to the aid of our displaced and dehumanised people.”

