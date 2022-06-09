Presidential Amnesty Begins 3-day Orientation Course for Ex-agitators

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has commenced a three-day Basic Orientation Course (BOC) for the novel Train, Employ and Mentor (TEM) model designed to transform former agitators in the Niger Delta region into entrepreneurs.

According to a leader of the ex-agitator, the orientation, which he described as the initiative of the Interim Administrator of the PAP, Col. Milland Dikio (rtd), started yesterday at the Nigerian Navy College of Engineering in Sapele, Delta State.

The leader of the Niger Delta ex-agitators and National Secretary of the first phase ex-agitators, Pastor Nature Dumale Kieghe, said the programme is a dream come true and a fulfilment of the promise made by Dikio when he assumed office.

Kieghe, who spoke in Port Harcourt, River State, applauded the Interim Administrator for his vision to create wealth for the people of the region, particularly the youths.

Flanked by the first phase PAP coordinators in the nine Niger Delta states, Kieghe expressed optimism that a new dawn had come for the region with the massive job opportunities expected after the training.

He said: “This is historic for us, and we are very excited about it. The training, which is targeted at the 8,000 untrained ex-agitators, will at the end provide massive job opportunities and wealth creation for our youths.

“We have been waiting for this moment. We recall that when Dikio came on board, he promised us a new kind of training and told us about Train, Employ and Mentor (TEM). Most people didn’t believe it then but today, he has made it a reality with the Basic Orientation Course (BOC).

“Across the region, deployment of our boys is on-going. While some are for agriculture, maritime transportation and security, others are for oil and gas, among others. It is indeed heartwarming!”

Kieghe, who is also the chairman of the Strategic Communications Committee (STRACOM) of the PAP, however, expressed concern over the apathy displayed by some delegates for the training, saying if they missed the opportunity they would forever live in regret.

He said: “The narrative must change. The PAP perception must change. People must see the benefit for once. People must see the value of the PAP. So, I charge our youths to take full advantage of this opportunity. It is a unique and golden opportunity.

“We have been informed that even after sending them several messages to make themselves available for the three-day orientation programme, some of our boys have ignored it on the account of flimsy excuses. A very wrong move and we are not happy about that.

“These are the same people who have been calling that they want to be trained, and putting pressure on the Interim Administrator. Now the opportunity is here. We appeal to them to please resist the devil prompting them to stay away from the programme.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

