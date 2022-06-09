Merit Award on NPHCDA Executive Director Well Deserved, Says Nasarawa Monarch

Igbawase Ukumba

A paramount ruler in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Mahmoud Bwalla, has described the recent conferment of Productivity Order of Merit Award on Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shauib, as well deserved.

Alhaji Mahmoud Bwalla, who is the Sangarin Shabu, stated this during a press briefing at his palace in Shabu in Lafia Local Government Area of the state.

According to the traditional ruler, Primary Health Care under Dr. Faisal Shauib had recorded unprecedented transformation especially in the area of upgrading of health care facilities across the country and sustained attention to maternal and child health.

He also pointed out that the Executive Director had distinguished himself in stamping out Ebola, Polio and routine immunisation as well as the fight against COVID-19 over the years.

The Sangarin Shabu, therefore, called on the recipient, Dr. Shauib, to see the award as a means to a good ending by redoubling his efforts towards reaching the unreached with heath care services to reduce to the bearest minimum, the rate of maternal and child mortality in the country.

The traditional ruler while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the award, called on other recipients to continue to live up to expectations of their various endeavour to the service of humanity.

