Lafia Residents Lament Abandoned Road Project

Igbawase Ukumba





Residents of Angwan Shai’u Area of Lafia, Nasarawa State, yesterday expressed concern over the inability of the state government to start their road project after demolishing 65 of their houses five years ago.

Findings had it that the demolition of the houses on water ways was done by the immediate past governor and senator representing Nasarawa South at the National Assembly, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

Narrating the agony that the inhabitants of the area have been passing through since the demolition of their houses in March 20, 2017, the Ward Head of the Area, Mr. Shia’u, said that flood has been the major problem they have been facing, adding that it has killed about six children so far.

Shia’u said that the 65 houses were demolished about five years ago, adding that each time it rains, locals usually watch their property being washed away by the flood.

His said: “Each time the cloud gathers, we use to be in fear of what will happen. We lost six children to flood in the area.”

The residents of the Angwan Shai’u,, therefore called on Governor Abdullahi Sule to come to their aid by constructing the road and fixing the bridge to avert future occurrence.

Another resident of the area, who is a Newspaper Vendor, Mr. Suleiman Iliyasu, called on the state government to help address their plight, noting that due to the demolition of the houses in the area, many of their property have been destroyed by the flood.

