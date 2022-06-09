How Rivers PDP Guber Candidate Escaped EFCC Arrest

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

It was a narrow escape for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Siminialayi Fubara, Tuesday as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) attempted to arrest him at the Port Harcourt Airport.

THISDAY learnt that on his return from Abuja where he had gone to receive his certificate of return Tuesday evening, Fubara was accosted by operatives of the anti-craft agency at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Omagwa.

It was further gathered that some of his supporters who were on ground to welcome him resisted the arrest by the EFCC and subsequently took him away from the area.

Fubara who is the former Director of Finance and Accounts, Rivers State, was among other government officials recently declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission over alleged N117 billion fraud linked to the State Government account.

Meanwhile, the EFCC has condemned the alleged attack on their operatives on official assignment to arrest the PDP governorship candidate.

A statement by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of the Commission, declared that the action by the supporters of Fubara will not be overlooked.

See statement below:

“EFCC condemns attack on operatives in Port Harcourt.

“Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, were on Tuesday June 7, 2022 prevented from arresting one Sim Fubara, a suspect under the watch-list of the Commission, by thugs who breached the security of the Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State.

“The armed thugs assaulted operatives of the Commission who demonstrated commendable restraint under extreme provocation.

“The Commission condemns the blatant attempt to obstruct justice, warning that its civility should not be taken for granted”.

