Ekiti 2022: Don’t Allow Criminals to Hack Your Server, Oni Urges INEC

Victor Ogunje





As the June 18 governorship poll in Ekiti State approaches, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Segun Oni, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to guard its server from being hacked by criminal and desperate politicians.

The Ekiti Build Back Better (EBBB), who spoke on behalf of Oni, said he has uncovered alleged criminal, immoral and unethical plan by politicians to hack into INEC’s server.

Oni said this was being allegedly done in connivance with some compromised staff of INEC to hack the systems of the commission in a bid to change the election result.

The EBBB spokesman, Idowu Adelusi, in a statement in Ado Ekiti, yesterday quoted Oni to have said: “This is in clear view of the inevitable fact that the SDP candidate, Segun Oni, is in a distant lead in all the nooks and crannies of the state.”

To this end, the group said it was informing the INEC to take the necessary precautions to avert its system from being hacked by threatened politicians. These politicians had already hired computer experts very skillful in hacking into systems to illegally break into the INEC computer systems.

“They intended to impersonate legitimate INEC staff who have access to the data and manipulate the election results transmitted electronically from the polling units directly to collation system in favour of the APC.

“Residents, ethnic groups, the old and the youth as well as people of all classes, religions and creeds follow Oni have been supporting. We challenge every fair-minded observer to conduct a survey across Ekiti to confirm or refute the stated assertion.

“We invite ECOWAS, AU and the EU communities to conduct a pre-election survey to authenticate or prove this view otherwise.

This is what troubles the APC at the state and national levels. It wants to win the election at all costs, as it is sourcing and procuring any means available to rig the election.

“Every stratum of the Ekiti population has rejected the APC and whatever it stands for or represents. The government representatives are being booed and called names even under their roofs.

“Ekiti people, who have suffered from the almost eight years of misgovernment, corrupt and debt-ridden administration, are tired of them.

“They have now seen an alternative in the reputable, trusted and tested former governor of the state, Asiwaju Segun Oni, with whom Ekiti people have openly pitched their tent.

“Having seen this and convinced itself of a clear victory for Oni and his political party, the desperate politicians and its co-travelers have started to fish in troubled waters.”

