Hospitality Institute, Chinese, Spanish, Ethiopian Embassies, Others to Exhibit Indigenous Cuisines at 2022 Sustainable Gastronomy Day

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has concluded arrangements for the hosting of the 2022 World Sustainable Gastronomy Day on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Revealing highlights of the event in his office, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NIHOTOUR, Nura Sani Kangiwa, said the event would feature exhibition of indigenous cuisines by exhibitors prominent among which is the NIHOTOUR that would be showcasing indigenous Nigerian cuisines from the six-geopolitical zones of the country.

Others are the Embassies of China, Spain, Ethiopia and prominent food and culinary caterers in the Nigerian hospitality industry who are expected to bring on board their best of dishes at the event that promises to be a grandeur occasion for food and culinary tasting by guests and visitors to the event.

According to a press release that was signed yesterday by the Director, Media and Public Relations, NIHOTOUR, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Sule, the director general further stated that prominent personalities who have distinguished themselves in the promotion of travel, tourism and hospitality education in the country would be honoured with the institute’s fellowship award during the Gastronomy Observance Day in Abuja.

He noted that the fellowship award was instituted as the highest honour the institute could confer on individuals who have distinguished themselves and contributed greatly to the education, skill acquisition and enhanced professional practice in the travel, tourism and hospitality sector of the country.

Gastronomy is a cultural expression of nations through their food choices, sources of ingredients and types of cuisines which thrived in culturally rich destinations and Nigeria being one of the most competitive gastronomy tourist destination in Africa because of its corresponding unique foods culture and enticing cuisines of international repute, especially the popular Nigerian “jollof,” is poised soon to take over the centre stage in celebrating global gastronomy as instituted by NIHOTOUR.

