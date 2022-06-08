ENDING CHILD MARRIAGE IN NIGERIA

Child marriage is a violation of human rights. It should be stopped forthwith

As part of activities to mark Children’s Day on 27th May, a report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on child marriage in Nigeria was launched by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. The report put Nigeria’s current number of child brides at 22 million, representing 40 per cent of such cases in West and Central Africa. Meanwhile, a recent projection by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) had also revealed that 30 per cent of Nigerian girls aged between 15 and 19, who should still be in school, are currently married.

Globally, more than 700 million women were married before their 18th birthday while more than one in three (about 250 million) were coerced into the union before the age of 15. Although boys are also married as children, the practice is more pronounced among girls, who are disproportionately affected. But the situation in Nigeria should concern policy makers. Citing the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) 2013, the latest UNICEF report added that 58.2 per cent of Nigerian girls get married before they turn 18 years old.

Child marriage is a manifestation of gender inequality, reflecting social norms that perpetuate discrimination against girls. In most instances, girls forced into early marriage, do not know, and may have never met their groom. The act is a violation of human rights and young girls who marry as children are more likely to drop out of school and have limited independence. Sadly, in Nigeria, more than half of the underage children have husbands who are 10 or more years older than they are.

The implication of a child engaging in early marriage is that she is conferred with responsibilities of an adult which she is not prepared for. A bride child may experience complications from pregnancy and childbirth, attributed as the major causes of death among adolescent girls below the age of 19 in Nigeria. Bride children are also susceptible to HIV infections, cervical cancer, and obstetric fistulas while their offspring are at increased risk for premature birth and death as neonates, infants, or children. They are also prone to domestic violence, sexual and physical abuse and are at risk of death due to early childbirth.

Many of the minors given out to early marriage are of poor background where the parents struggle to provide the basic needs of the family. Among other factors responsible for child marriage are ancient cultural traditions, bride price, religious and social pressures, and illiteracy. This arbitrary practice is the cause in elevated cases of brides, who resort to killing their supposed husbands mainly by poisoning as the marriage is not consensual and contractual as demanded by law.

While there is a public outcry against underage marriage with attempt to prohibit it by amending section 29, sub section 4 of the constitution, the practice, continues despite the risks it poses. Some states and influential political figures have doggedly insisted on the status quo. We therefore call on government at all levels to address this menace in view of its consequences on women and the social economic development of the country. A bride child has been denied her right to education which is the bedrock on which the greatness of every society is founded, restricting her from contributing to society building. It also places restriction on her labour market participation and compounds global efforts to eliminate poverty.

We are particularly concerned that early betrothal places child brides at risk of widowhood at early age as they are significantly younger than their husbands. That risk subjugates them to economic and social challenges for a greater portion of their lives, compared to women who get married as adults.

